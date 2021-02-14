Advertisement

Maine Outdoorsman George Smith dies at 72

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine outdoorsman George A. Smith of Mount Vernon has died of Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 72.

He was Executive Director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine for decades.

They put on the State of Maine Sportsman Show in Augusta.

He wrote outdoors columns for many of the state’s newspapers and a few books.

Governor Mills, Senators King and Collins all issued condolences through statements.

