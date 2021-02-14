Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

12.85% of Maine's population has received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Maine CDC data as of Sun. Feb 14
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19.

The two new deaths are being reported in Cumberland County.

The state’s death toll is now at 649.

The Maine CDC is reporting 120 new cases Sunday.

That brings the the total number of cases in our state to more than 42,500 since the pandemic started.

Of those, 33,935 are confirmed

Maine CDC data as of Sunday, Feb. 14
York County is reporting the most new cases with 23.

Kennebec County is reporting 9 new cases.

Penobscot County has 4.

12 of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting just single-digit cases.

Piscataquis County is the only county not reporting any new cases.

The Maine CDC says more than 243,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, 172,725 have received their first dose, while 70,757 have received their second dose.

12.85% of Maine’s population has received their first dose.

Maine CDC COVID-19 vaccinations as of Sun. Feb. 14
The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 at 2 p.m.

