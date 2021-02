Light Snow Late Tomorrow, Heavier Snow & Mix Monday Night & Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slowly exit to the north and east tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows will drop back to the upper single digits and teens.

Things will take an interesting turn as we head into tomorrow and Tuesday. Monday does not look like a bad day. Skies will generally be cloudy. A weak system may bring the state periods of snow showers and/or light snow, especially during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Monday night and Tuesday is when a bigger storm system is likely to move in. The major computer models all suggest that a storm system will eventually move through the Delmarva Peninsula and off the New England coastline as we head into Monday night and Tuesday morning. It will eventually pass just to our south later in the day on Tuesday. This means the axis of the highest snowfall totals will be across Central and Northern Maine with some mix likely from Bangor down towards the coast. This does not mean it will be mix for the duration. It will start out as snow and late Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon periods of sleet and freezing rain will move into these areas. Where it will generally stay all snow, from the Dover-Foxcroft area north, this is where we can expected 5-10″ of snow by Tuesday night. In the Bangor area, down through Augusta and Portland, 3-6″ of snow and sleet with an isolated 7″ possible in a heavier band. Right along the coast the mix moves in a little early with the direct influence of the ocean. Totals of around 1-4″ with snow to start, then a wintry mix and possibly plain rain for a short period of time. This all wraps up Tuesday evening and night. High pressure builds in for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies expected. Highs on Wednesday will run in the upper teens to mid 20s. Thursday is another dry day. Skies will become mostly cloudy out ahead of another storm system that’s looking likely for the day Friday. Highs on Thursday will run in the 20s.

Tonight: Mainly Cloudy skies. Lows fall back to the upper single digits and teens. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Cloudy skies. Periods of light snow possible, especially later in the day. Highs will run in the 20s.

Tuesday: Snow likely statewide, a mix with sleet and freezing rain likely develops in the southern half of the state late morning and afternoon. Highs will top out in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Cold, highs will run in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 20s.

