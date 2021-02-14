Cloudy Today, Snow & Mix Develops Late Monday Through Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has built directly over the state this morning. It will generally stay across New England today, however, we are still going to see a good deal of clouds this afternoon. There also may be an isolated snow shower in some areas, mainly across the north. Temperatures will not be as cold as they have been recently, in the 20s to lower 30s. This high pressure will slowly exit to the north and east tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows will drop back to the upper single digits and teens.

Things will take an interesting turn as we head into tomorrow afternoon and Tuesday. Monday does not look like a bad day. Skies will generally be cloudy. A weak system may bring the state periods of snow showers and/or light snow, especially during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Monday night and Tuesday is when a bigger storm system is likely to move in. The major computer models all suggest that a storm system will eventually move through the Delmarva Peninsula and off the New England coastline as we head into Monday night and Tuesday morning. It will eventually pass just to our south later in the day on Tuesday. This storm has slowly trended a bit north over the past 24 or so hours. This means the axis of the highest snowfall totals will be across Central and Northern Maine with some mix likely from Bangor down towards the coast. This does not mean it will be mix for the duration. It will start out as snow statewide, late Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon periods of sleet and freezing rain will move into these areas. Where it will generally stay all snow, from the Dover-Foxcroft area north, this is where we can expected 5-10″ of snow by Tuesday night. In the Bangor area, down through Augusta 3-6″ of snow and sleet with an isolated 7″ total possible in a heavier band. Right along the coast the mix moves in a little earlier with the direct influence of the ocean. Totals of around 1-4″ with snow to start, then a wintry mix and possibly plain rain for a short period of time. This all wraps up Tuesday evening and night. High pressure builds in for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies expected. We are watching another potential storm to end this coming work week, on Friday.

Today: Mainly cloudy, snow showers possible. Highs will run in the 20s across the region. Winds light out of the north.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies. Lows fall back to the upper single digits and teens. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Cloudy skies. Periods of light snow possible, especially later in the day. Highs will run in the 20s.

Tuesday: Snow likely statewide, a mix with sleet and freezing rain likely develops in the southern half of the state late morning and afternoon. Highs will top out in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Cold, highs will run in the 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 20s.

