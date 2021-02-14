Advertisement

Cape Elizabeth Fire Departments holds ice rescue trainings

Cape Elizabeth firefighters hosted a training session Saturday to demonstrate to the public how to survive falling through the ice.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - Cape Elizabeth firefighters hosted a training session Saturday to demonstrate to the public how to survive falling through the ice.

Firefighters say the first few minutes are critical. Remain calm, don’t flail and spread your body as if you’re swimming and pull yourself out with your forearms.

Officials also urge people to always check the thickness of the ice before venturing out and avoiding spots where vegetation is poking out or dark areas where there are air pockets.

Firefighters say they have had to perform several ice rescues so far this winter. Last week, three separate groups required rescuing on Lake Winnipesauke in New Hampshire.

