Bangor man Lifeflighted after snowmobile crashes into truck in Farmington

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Local police say one person suffered serious head trauma after a truck versus snowmobile crash in Farmington Saturday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. police responded to the area of 195 New Vineyard Road in Farmington for the report of a snowmobile crashing into a pickup truck.

Both vehicles suffered minor damages but the driver of the snowmobile, 51-year-old Troy Varney of Bangor was Lifeflighted to a nearby hospital with serious head trauma.

His condition is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

