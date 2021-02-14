Bangor man Lifeflighted after snowmobile crashes into truck in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Local police say one person suffered serious head trauma after a truck versus snowmobile crash in Farmington Saturday.
Shortly after 7 p.m. police responded to the area of 195 New Vineyard Road in Farmington for the report of a snowmobile crashing into a pickup truck.
Both vehicles suffered minor damages but the driver of the snowmobile, 51-year-old Troy Varney of Bangor was Lifeflighted to a nearby hospital with serious head trauma.
His condition is currently unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
