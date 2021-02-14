Advertisement

59th Annual Schoodic Lake Ice Fishing Derby Held Over Weekend

The derby is one of Maine’s longest running competitions.
A poster for the derby, hung up outside one of the weighing stations.
A poster for the derby, hung up outside one of the weighing stations.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BROWNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s oldest fishing derbies made it’s return this weekend.

The 59th Annual Schoodic Lake Ice Fishing Derby was held, with dozens of entrants competing to catch fish in return for a wide variety of prizes.

Prizes varied from cash to gift cards to even a brand new ATV, and all entrants had to pay was a ten dollar entry fee, with all proceeds going to the Milo Fire Department’s various charities and events.

Organizers and volunteers say that the derby is a proud Maine tradition that gives people a chance to have some outdoor fun for a good cause.

“The local economy really needed a fishing derby,” explained Ricky Bradeen, a volunteer for the derby. “A lot of people come in, they buy gas, they buy food, they buy groceries to camp, and the other thing is, they to outdoor recreate, they get to icefish, get to have fun, and they’re also supporting the local fire department, which is then gonna go back out into the community to various charities and stuff so you’re really helping out everybody and having a fun time.”

“It’s just the atmosphere, being outdoors,” said Doug McClure, an entrant in the derby. “Like I said, having lots of family around, we play games and fish and we just really enjoy being up here.”

“That’s exactly it. It’s all about getting together with family and enjoying some time outside, finally,” added John Sirois, another entrant.

While COVID forced them to cancel the usual in-person drawing, it will instead be held online at 7 tonight.

You can watch that at https://www.threeriverscommunity.me/fishingderby/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

