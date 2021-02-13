UMaine Men’s Basketball program opts out of remainder of 2020-21 season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s men’s basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to challenges related to coronavirus.
The team reached a final decision Friday.
President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Director of Athletics Ken Ralph were informed and are in support of the decision.
Men's Basketball program chooses to conclude 2020-21 season
Details: http://bit.ly/3tY6QZWPosted by Maine Black Bears on Saturday, February 13, 2021
The men’s basketball program has not been cleared for practice or competition since January 17.
The Black Bears participated in just nine games this season.
The players deliberated over several days on the right course of action, Barron added, and he fully supports their decision.
