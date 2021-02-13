Advertisement

UMaine Men’s Basketball program opts out of remainder of 2020-21 season

The team reached a final decision Friday.
UMaine men's basketball captains announced
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s men’s basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to challenges related to coronavirus.

President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Director of Athletics Ken Ralph were informed and are in support of the decision.

The men’s basketball program has not been cleared for practice or competition since January 17.

The Black Bears participated in just nine games this season.

The players deliberated over several days on the right course of action, Barron added, and he fully supports their decision.

