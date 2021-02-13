UMaine Men’s Basketball program opts out of remainder of 2020-21 season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s men’s basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to challenges related to coronavirus.

The team reached a final decision Friday.

President Joan Ferrini-Mundy and Director of Athletics Ken Ralph were informed and are in support of the decision.

The men’s basketball program has not been cleared for practice or competition since January 17.

The Black Bears participated in just nine games this season.

“For the last several months, our athletic administrators, especially Director of Athletics Ken Ralph, and our training staff, especially Ryan Taylor and Bryan Schopieray, have all worked tirelessly to give us the opportunity to compete. In addition, many others on our campus from team physicians to our Emergency Operations Center members have also worked very hard to allow for us to play. I want to thank everyone for their efforts. Despite the outcome, those efforts were worth it and gave us a chance to pursue our passion. We are all grateful.”

The players deliberated over several days on the right course of action, Barron added, and he fully supports their decision.

“Our players’ safety and well-being will always come first. We simply could not safely put a team on the floor over the next few weeks or safely return players to playing after over six weeks off. Despite the challenges we’ve faced this year, we remain grateful for the opportunities we have here at UMaine and eagerly look forward to representing Black Bear Nation again soon.”

“I am so proud of all of our Black Bears and absolutely support the decision made by the members of the men’s basketball program to conclude their season. Athletics at UMaine will always be about more than just wins and losses. Our Black Bears have inspired us all with how hard they have practiced and prepared for competition at the highest level while maturely contending with pandemic-related protocols and uncertainty.”

