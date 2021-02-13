UMaine men’s basketball opts out of remainder of 2020-21 season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The season is over for UMaine men’s basketball. They announced they’ve opted out of the remainder of the season due to Coronavirus cases in the program.

They hadn’t been cleared for practice, or competition, since January 17th.

“We’ve spent more time in isolation than practicing since the season started,” says UMaine head coach Richard Barron.

Black Bears only played nine games this season going 2-7.

“Having to stop and go, and not even knowing if we’re going to play next weekend, or the weekend after, I think it was really tough on our mental health,” says UMaine redshirt sophomore Stephane Ingo, “Because we wanna play. Understood that that wasn’t worth it. Even though we wanted to get out there and play.”

They didn’t feel they would have enough eligible players, nor enough practice time for games due to the quarantine period they have been in, to safely play any more contests.

“With not any end in sight for that, knowing that we don’t have the numbers to play right now, and knowing that with the protocols in the expectations of what we have to do to get cleared medically,” says Barron, “We don’t see that happening before we would run out of time.”

It’s hard right now. But they hope this experience will give them some strength as players, coaches, and people.

“It’s different for everybody. But I think coming through adversity you can always look back and say there was something that I needed from that moment,” says Barron, “I hope for our state, for our school, for our program, For all of our people here that we at some point get to look back and say I’m glad we learned those lessons. I’m glad that we got tougher from it.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.