Two of the nation’s top defenses meet as Maine women’s hoops faces Stony Brook

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s hoops also back on the floor Saturday at Stony Brook. Not only 1 vs 2 in the America East Standings, but the Black Bears rank 7th in the nation in team defense, while the Seawolves rank 4th.

“They are big, they kind of clog things up a lot. They do what they do. They play man, says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “They are not out denying. They want you to make shots. They make you make shots. We are going to have to do that.”

“They are hard but it is just so fun you know. And, we know we are getting closer to the end of our season. But also our seniors, you know, we are about to be done here and we want to finish like in a very special way,” says UMaine senior Blanca Millan, “So, to know that we have this weekend back to back with this team, and if we win one of the games we are regular season champs. You know there is a lot on the line, and we want to get it all, so I know it’s going to be good and we are all really, really excited.”

