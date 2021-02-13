St. John’s Episcopal church holds “Big Red Truck Event”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The St. Johns Episcopal Church held their “Big Red Truck Event” in Bangor today.

Parishioners parked a truck outside the church, and collected community donations of food and clothing to benefit the Hope House.

The church holds the event every month.

”When we drive up with a whole pick-up load of goods to these places, they are just thrilled, so, we really appreciate everyone’s help,” said Claudia Blanchette, organizer of the project.

“And I think one of the most beautiful things about it is it shows how even in this time of pandemic, churches are not closed,” said Reverend Rebecca Liberty. “We’re not gathering in our building, we’re gathering for worship, and prayer, and other fellowship online. But it’s really a blessing that we get to continue to serve and to help people in need even in this time when we need to find safe ways to do that so I’m really grateful for this ministry that happens here.”

Parishioners were also able to pick up ashes for their upcoming Ash Wednesday service over Zoom.

