Rare lobster rescued from Hannaford

CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - A calico-colored lobster has been spared from the lobster pot after it was discovered in a shipment at a Hannaford Supermarket in China.

A spokesperson for the grocery chain said the seafood department wasn’t comfortable selling the orange-black crustacean.

Our China, ME store received an extra special delivery this week – a rare yellow lobster! Our store manager, Rick,... Posted by Hannaford Supermarkets on Friday, February 12, 2021

Working with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI), the manager of the China store personally drove the lobster to Portland. The calico lobster will now live in the institute’s saltwater tank and be part of GMRI’s exhibits and virtual classes.

The lobster will live on in the salt water tank at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland.

Hannaford says the odds of catching a calico lobster like this one is 1 in 30 million.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.