Pine Tree Camp hosts first ever Winter Adventure Day Pass Saturday

ROME, Maine (WABI) -

Pine Tree Camp in Rome held their first ever Winter access day today.

Adventure Day Pass Saturday included a variety of fun activities for Maine people with disabilities to enjoy with their families.

Participants enjoyed snowshoeing, ice fishing, indoor crafts and camp fires with s’mores.

Pine Tree Camp knows that getting people back outdoors during this time of social distancing is more important than ever.

”The biggest thing is to get people back out in nature, and we know we have an accessible facility, and a lot of times our families just can’t go anywhere and try and snowshoe or ice fish, they need some support to be able to get out and do that stuff,” said Camp Director, Dawn Willard-Robinson.

Pine Tree Camp will have more adventure day pass Saturday events for those interested this Summer.

