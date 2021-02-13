Advertisement

NAMI Maine CEO resigns amid criticism of treatment of staff

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) -The CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine has resigned amid criticism over the way she treated her staff.

Jenna Mehnert’s resignation was announced Friday, about two months after over 50 former employees, board members, current and past volunteers and community members complained in a letter to the board.

The announcement didn’t mention the reasons for Mehnert’s departure but the board president thanked her for her service, the Bangor Daily News reported. Mehnert has led the organization since 2013.

Amy Hodgdon, president of the NAMI Maine Board of Directors, said in the release, said there will be “an extensive search to ensure the best possible pool of applicants to lead this group forward.”

The board voted to place Mehnert on administrative leave in late November.

The letter-writers took the board to task for failing to adequately respond to Mehnert’s alleged “abusive” management style and high turnover.

