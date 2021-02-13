Advertisement

Mutual aid called for morning fire in North Yarmouth

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - North Yarmouth Fire requested aid from surrounding towns for a Saturday morning fire.

Officials say the call came in at 1:24 a.m. for a structure fire.

They reported seeing heavy smoke, a fully involved garage, two vehicles on fire, and that the residents had made it outside safely.

The chief says the fire did spread from the garage to house causing minimal damage.

While it’s not a total loss, the fire has left the family without a home temporarily. They are currently working with the Red Cross.

The North Yarmouth Chief says he requested the all-hands assignment, adding crews and equipment from Yarmouth, New Gloucester, Cumberland and Falmouth. The fire remains under investigation.

Posted by North Yarmouth Fire Rescue on Saturday, February 13, 2021

