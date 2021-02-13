Municipal fiber to bring faster internet to Old Town, Orono

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - It has taken a decade but Old Town and Orono are about to get better internet thanks to a fiber network project.

Some residences and businesses in the Maine towns will have access to a limited municipal fiber network when it goes live - pending a signed contract with an internet service provider/ Municipal fiber projects are an attempt to bring high-speed service to communities that have been overlooked by private companies that seek a quick return on investment.

