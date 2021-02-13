Maine Dept. of Corrections to expand MAT program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A program for those living in correctional facilities with opioid disorder is growing.

The Maine Department of Corrections has announced the expansion of the medication assisted treatment, or MAT program.

Officials say it started in the summer of 2019 in partnership with medical provider, Wellpath.

This month, they’ll be making it available for more residents and will offer care services for longer.

They say by November, the MDOC will provide universal access to mat among resident populations, regardless of sentence length.

They say the key to beating the drug epidemic is to offer quality treatment quickly.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.