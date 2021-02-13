Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 164 cases

12.6% of Maine’s population has received at least the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
Maine CDC data for Saturday, Feb. 13
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another four Mainers have died as a result of COVID-19.

Two deaths are being reported in Penobscot County. Kennebec County is reporting an additional death, as well as Sagadahoc County.

Total deaths in Maine now stand at 647.

The Maine CDC is reporting an additional 164 coronavirus cases.

That brings the state’s total to 42,419 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 33,823 are confirmed.

Maine CDC data for Saturday, Feb. 13
Cumberland County is reporting the most new cases with 39.

Penobscot County is reporting another 26.

York County has 25.

Once again, 10 of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting just single-digit cases.

The Maine CDC says more than 237,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, 237,447 people have received their first shot and 68,018 have received the second dose.

More than 11,200 total shots were given out Friday.

12.6% of Maine’s population has received at least the first shot.

The next Maine CDC briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 at 2 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine as of Saturday, February 13
