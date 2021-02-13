Maine capitol riot suspect will not face charges in Portland suspicious package case
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:13 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Capitol riot suspect Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon will not be charged in a suspicious package incident that happened outside the Portland Museum of Art last month.
The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office tells, our media partner, WMTW News 8, there is “insufficient evidence of criminal conduct” and therefore officials will not be pressing charges.
Portland Police had identified Fitzsimons as the person who left a suspicious package outside the museum on Jan. 23. The package turned out to be a non-explosive box covered in feathers.
Fitzsimons is expected to be transferred to Washington, D.C. to face federal charges for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection of Congress.
