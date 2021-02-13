Advertisement

Maine capitol riot suspect will not face charges in Portland suspicious package case

Hours after a suspicious package was discovered in downtown Portland, police determined it was...
Hours after a suspicious package was discovered in downtown Portland, police determined it was not an explosive device.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:13 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Capitol riot suspect Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon will not be charged in a suspicious package incident that happened outside the Portland Museum of Art last month.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office tells, our media partner, WMTW News 8, there is “insufficient evidence of criminal conduct” and therefore officials will not be pressing charges.

Portland Police had identified Fitzsimons as the person who left a suspicious package outside the museum on Jan. 23. The package turned out to be a non-explosive box covered in feathers.

Fitzsimons is expected to be transferred to Washington, D.C. to face federal charges for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection of Congress.

The Capitol riot by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the...
The Capitol riot by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president has led to federal criminal charges against at least 175 people in 40 states, and that list now includes one person from Maine, Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, a York County resident, who made his initial court appearance Friday.(WMTW)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Hartland man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterville
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 12
Maine CDC reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

Latest News

Calico lobster found in a shipment at a China, ME Hannaford
Rare lobster rescued from Hannaford
Maine Dept. of Corrections to expand MAT program
Maine Dept. of Corrections to expand MAT program
The University of Maine celebrated the placement of the last beam atop structure of the new...
Final structural beam added to UMaine engineering facility
Happy Birthday, Paul!
Celebrating Bunyan’s birthday with pictures of Paul