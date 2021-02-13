Advertisement

Senator King meets with Bangor City Councilors

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors met with Senator Angus King via Zoom this morning to discuss the city’s use of Cares Act funding.

Bangor used about $12,000 to keep a warming center for the homeless open, and $238,000 for grants to small business that didn’t qualify for Payroll Protection Program funding.

King addressed the stimulus bill that is still being worked on, saying the Senate is focused on making sure the money goes where it’s supposed to.

“We need to be sure that a substantial amount of that money goes to the towns and the cities, that there be some mandatory language ensuring that the communities get the funds that they need,” King said. “We’re dealing with taxpayer dollars here, and we need to be sure that it’s being handled in a timely way, and also an effective way.”

The entire city council meeting with King can be seen on the City of Bangor’s Facebook page.

