Husson men thankful for any basketball time this season

Opened season Friday in Presque Isle
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson men’s hoops will hold their home opener Saturday. We spoke with coach Warren Caruso this week about this strange and challenging preseason.

“A process to get here. A lot of uncertainty along the way. Whether it be testing or getting shutdown last week due to a positive test. We are really happy to be back on the court,” says Husson head men’s basketball coach Warren Caruso, “We talked about opportunity a lot. Getting the opportunity to play. One of the things we talked about is, last spring no athlete got a chance, this fall no athlete got a chance, here we are. Hopefully, the winter sports will get to set the stage for what is to come. Whatever that opportunity is we are going to be appreciative of it. Whether we just get to practice. We are together and getting better for next year. If we get to play games that’s a bonus.”

