Governor Mills makes first visit to Cross Insurance Center’s vaccine clinic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills made her first visit to the Northern Light vaccination clinic at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday.

“This is the picture of efficiency. People are not anxious, they’re not angry. They haven’t been crowded into a room with other people. This is so smooth and efficient and I believe we can and are replicating that elsewhere in Maine,” said Mills.

Impressed by the operations at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Governor Mills says she looked forward to her first visit to the vaccine clinic on Saturday.

She came on a day where the clinic saw major expansion.

Opening a second vaccination pod that includes 20 more tables, and 30 more volunteer staff.

This morning the Maine CDC says the state surpassed more than 12.5% of it’s population receiving at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve gotten about a quarter of a million doses into people’s arms in the last 6 weeks. Quarter of a million doses, mostly first doses, many of the people I just saw were people who got their second dose today. It’s a race between the vaccine and the variance. The more people who get vaccinated today, tomorrow, the next day, the next week, the more we’ll be able to beat back the variance we hope, and beat back the virus,” said Mills.

Director of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah was on his second visit Saturday to the Cross Insurance Center.

This time wanting to have a deeper look behind the scenes.

“It wasn’t what I saw that was different it was what I saw the first time that I wanted t study and learn more about. How are vials transferred here? How do the pharmacists draw them up? How do they quickly, silently and efficiently get them at the desk of the people that are doing the vaccination process. That’s not something that’s clearly evident to the patient that’s seeing it, but it’s critical to achieving that high through put. That’s what I wanted to come back and study so that we can learn from and try to replicate at other sights across the state,” said Dr. Shah.

The goal for the Cross Insurance Center is to be able to vaccinate 5,000 people a day.

Saturday’s expansion was a major step towards that goal.

