Fuller donates funds to upgrade Cony athletic complex

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Robert G. Fuller, Jr. has committed $1,640,000 to fund improvements to Cony High School’s Alumni Field complex.

In recognition, Augusta City Council will rename the athletic field complex “Fuller Field.”

The improvements include new artificial turf field, new bleachers, and a new track and field events area.

Fuller said in a statement from the city, “I believe that when a high school has a continuing history of athletic success, it fosters a sense of community pride. It rubs off. When this pride is evident it becomes easier to attract people who’ll add value – doctors, teachers, artists, entrepreneurs – and who’ll choose to stay around. Not only because Augusta has the superior facilities and services they demand but it’s also where a visitor can detect that its citizens are upbeat and enjoy living where they are. You can’t have successful teams these days without the infrastructure you need to support them. So I don’t think of my action as simply a gift but rather as an investment in Augusta’s future.”

The city will seek bids for the job in a few weeks and hope to get started in the next few months.

