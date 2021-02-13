Final structural beam added to UMaine engineering facility

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - An online ceremony on Friday celebrated part of the University of Maine’s future.

The last beam was added to what will be the Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center.

“This is a fantastic milestone for the UMaine community and the state,” said UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy. She added, “This Engineering Education and Design Center will be key to helping meet Maine’s workforce and economic needs. And we will have a beautiful facility to help attract diverse and innovative students from Maine and beyond.”

Workers placed the beam which also has a time capsule in it.

The beam has messages and was signed by students and people who work at the University of Maine.

“This facility is key to advancing the Maine College of Engineering, Computing and Information Science, the University of Maine System and our state,” says Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “Continuing to increase enrollment in engineering and computing to produce the talent needed by industry is critical to Maine’s economy. The project itself is a jobs-creator and includes UMaine engineering alumni returning to their alma mater to contribute to its design and construction. This facility ushers in a transformation for higher education in Maine.”

University officials say the design center will give students hands-on education for all of its engineering programs with state-of-the-art laboratories.

“Ferland EEDC will become the heart of engineering education at the University of Maine,” says Dana Humphrey, dean of the College of Engineering. “It will help to retain talented Maine students, as well as attract even more from out of state. This talent pool will provide the engineering graduates and new innovations critical to moving Maine’s economy forward.”

Construction of this 108,000 square foot facility began in 2020.

“When the Ferland Center is dedicated, in August 2022, it will provide amazing opportunities for collaborative cross-discipline learning and cutting edge research-based innovation that will help us meet the state’s engineering workforce needs and enrollment demands for UMaine’s sought after engineering programs,” UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy explained.

We’re told this time capsule also has a Crosby clip welded into the beam.

School officials say the clip was patented by Dexter native Oliver Crosby.

He graduated from the University of Maine in 1876.

They say the clip is still used today in steel construction.

