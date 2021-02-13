Advertisement

Collins, other GOP Senators break with party in vote for witnesses in impeachment trial

The count was 55-44 to approve witnesses.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2021
WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Maine Sen. Susan Collins was one of a small group of Republicans to vote on a measure allowing witnesses to be interviewed as part of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Fellow Republicans Sens. Mitt Romney (UT), Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Ben Sasse (NE) also voted to allow witnesses. Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) changed his vote to support allowing witnesses after the roll call on the Senate floor.

Their move broke with the GOP caucus and could potentially draw out what has been an expedited Senate trial.

