Cloudy Tomorrow, Watching a Winter Storm Monday Night & Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is located just south of Hudson Bay. With that, we’re expecting a dry night with lows in the single digits and teens. Clouds will increase throughout the night as a very weak area of low pressure moves east from the Great Lakes region.

This weak system may provide the state with a couple snow showers during the day on Sunday. Otherwise, expect mainly cloudy skies. It will once again be on the chilly side. Highs will top out in the 20s for much of the region. Things will take an interesting turn as we head into Monday and Tuesday. The major computer models are struggling with the location of a storm system that will move through the Southern Plains, into the Southeast. It is looking likely that this storm will eventually move through the Delmarva Peninsula and off the New England coastline. Periods of light snow possible on Monday, especially late in the day. Highs will top out in the 20s. However, most of the activity is likely to fall late Monday night into Tuesday. At this point it looks like mainly snow. We will have to keep a very close eye on the threat for periods of sleet and freezing rain, especially in the southern half of the state during the day on Tuesday. The exact location of the low pressure will depend on the type of precipitation that we see. Highs will run in the 20s. Either way, high pressure builds in for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies expected. Highs on Wednesday will run in the upper teens to mid 20s. We are keeping an eye on another storm potential late next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows will fall back to the single digits above and below zero. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy, snow showers possible. Highs will run in the 20s across the region. Winds light out of the north.

Monday: Cloudy skies. Periods of light snow possible, especially later in the day. Highs will run in the 20s.

Tuesday: Snow likely statewide, a mix with sleet and freezing rain possible in the southern half of the state. Highs will top out in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 20s.

