Celebrating Bunyan’s birthday with pictures of Paul

Happy birthday to the person many call Bangor's most popular resident.

He’s definitely the tallest and the love for Paul Bunyan just continues to grow.

Kerrie Tripp, Exec. Director, Greater Bangor CVB, said, “He’s so iconic.”

Iconic and loved by people of all ages - one statue that’s literally stood the test of time - Bangor’s Paul Bunyan.

“Paul has made us a little bit iconic, and that’s why we’ve put him in our logo, right? Paul Bunyan is Bangor, Maine. Right now, this is his birthplace.”

Paul was born on February 12th, 1834.

It’s a big birthday for a big guy who’s gotten a lot of love over the years from locals to those from away - to the young and the young at heart.

It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a picture of Paul from the more than six decades he’s been standing really tall on Main Street in Bangor.

“It’s such a pleasure to be able to have this statue downtown, and it really does attract people,” Tripp explained. She said, “I know you know around here, we’re all used to Paul, and I venture to say probably some of the locals drive down Main Street and don’t even look right, because we’re just so used to it, but we have a visitor that comes to our community, they love to look at Paul Bunyan, they love the story of Paul Bunyan, they want to learn more about him.”

The Executive Director or the greater Bangor CVB says he may even be more popular now.

“People are kind of getting back to that local road trip, that regional road trip, and they’re seeing things that are kind of that novelty item or that, ‘oh gosh, I’ve never been to Bangor to see the Paul Bunyan statue that’s 31 feet tall.’ They’re looking at things like that, and they’re coming out and doing that, and they’re enjoying it with their family.”

A true treasure, much like his designer, Normand Martin who just celebrated his 95th birthday a few weeks ago.

Tripp said, “Absolutely. An absolute treasure to this community, the fact that he had the thought process and the desire and drive to create this Paul Bunyan is pretty spectacular.”

If you’re heading past Paul, remember to look up, and say happy birthday.

Tripp said, “A very happy birthday to Paul Bunyan.”

