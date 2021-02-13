Calais’ McVicar commits to join Husson women’s basketball program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Calais girls basketball star Sophia McVicar has committed to join the Husson women’s program starting next season. The 4-year captain averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds per game as a point guard. Eagles coach Kissy Walker calls her a complete player and a true point guard. McVicar has been a 4 sport athlete for the Blue Devils.

