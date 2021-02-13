Advertisement

After Four Years, Simply Macaron Still Going Strong

The business was started by Maine teen Jaelin Roberts in 2017.
The sign of Simply Macarons's stand in the European Market.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Back in twenty seventeen we told you about a Maine teen who had started her own baking business.

Well, we’re excited to give a little follow up.

Jaelin Roberts was just fourteen when she started Simply Macarons, a business dedicated to, you guessed it, selling macarons, the colorful French cookie treat.

Now? She’s a freshmen in college, with her very own stand in the European Market in Bangor and over two thousand macarons sold.

Jaelin’s macarons come in all variety of colors, shapes, and sizes, and she’s incredibly happy that her business has been so well-received by the people of Maine.

”’I think it’s really comforting to have a market like this because a lot of people, this is part of their weekly routine and we’re still able to be a part of their weekly routine this way,” said Jaelin. “And it’s nice to be able to just see people every week and give them goods that make them feel really happy.”

And if you’d like to buy some macaroons of your own, you can find Simply Macaroons every Saturday at the European Market, or just look them on Facebook.

