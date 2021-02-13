Advertisement

4th annual gymnastics invitational to benefit Travis Mills foundation goes virtual

Decal Gymnastics in Augusta is springing into action this weekend once again to help the foundation
4th Annual Never Give Up, Never Quit Invitational
4th Annual Never Give Up, Never Quit Invitational(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Decal Gymnastics in Augusta is springing into action this weekend once again to help the Travis Mills Foundation.

They’re hosting the 4th annual Never Give Up, Never Quit Invitational today and tomorrow.

Because of the pandemic the meet has gone virtual.

That has allowed gyms in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Wyoming to compete as well.

All of the money raised this weekend will go to support the Travis Mills Foundation and their mission of supporting veterans and their families.

”You know it’s really awkward times, and to make sure we can give back to the foundation and give back to these veterans, we still have to keep pushing forward, and Decal Gymnastics has been on our side for the fourth year in a row, and I didn’t think they would actually be able to do it this year, and when Carol and everyone hit me up and said we’re going to do this, I was obviously thankful and all for it, and humbled by the suggestion that in this time we’re still going to be able to do stuff like this,” said Sgt. Travis Mills.

“It’s pretty cool that we were still able to have a big meet, and be able to raise hopefully a bunch of money, but be able to do it virtually and stay safe,” added Decal Gymnastics Co-Owner, Carol Brewer.

Last year, the invitational raised $7,000 for the foundation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Hartland man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterville
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 12
Maine CDC reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

Latest News

Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills makes first visit to Cross Insurance Center’s vaccine clinic
Pine Tree Camp Hosts First Winter Adventure Day Pass Saturday
Pine Tree Camp hosts first ever Winter Adventure Day Pass Saturday
Some of the many tasty treats available at this year's festival.
17th Annual Chocolate Festival To Be Held In “Drive-Up” Format
The sign of Simply Macarons's stand in the European Market.
After Four Years, Simply Macaron Still Going Strong