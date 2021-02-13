4th annual gymnastics invitational to benefit Travis Mills foundation goes virtual

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Decal Gymnastics in Augusta is springing into action this weekend once again to help the Travis Mills Foundation.

They’re hosting the 4th annual Never Give Up, Never Quit Invitational today and tomorrow.

Because of the pandemic the meet has gone virtual.

That has allowed gyms in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Wyoming to compete as well.

All of the money raised this weekend will go to support the Travis Mills Foundation and their mission of supporting veterans and their families.

”You know it’s really awkward times, and to make sure we can give back to the foundation and give back to these veterans, we still have to keep pushing forward, and Decal Gymnastics has been on our side for the fourth year in a row, and I didn’t think they would actually be able to do it this year, and when Carol and everyone hit me up and said we’re going to do this, I was obviously thankful and all for it, and humbled by the suggestion that in this time we’re still going to be able to do stuff like this,” said Sgt. Travis Mills.

“It’s pretty cool that we were still able to have a big meet, and be able to raise hopefully a bunch of money, but be able to do it virtually and stay safe,” added Decal Gymnastics Co-Owner, Carol Brewer.

Last year, the invitational raised $7,000 for the foundation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.