17th Annual Chocolate Festival To Be Held In “Drive-Up” Format

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - While COVID may make a traditional chocolate festival a difficult event to hold, Destination Moosehead Lake has found a way to celebrate it safely.

For the seventeenth annual Chocolate Festival, they will be holding it as a special drive-through event, with the option to pre-order chocolate online.

This Sunday, those looking for a sweet treat on Valentine’s Day can go to the Bartley Center, where they can get a special pre-made box for ten dollars, and one for the kids for five dollars.

Destination Moosehead Lake say that the festival is a great event that brings the entire community together to support a good cause.

”It’s a wonderful community event where we are all working together and it’s just humbling to see how generous people are with making these donations.’”

While online pre-orders are closed, don’t worry.

The festival will continue to sell chocolate until supplies run out.

