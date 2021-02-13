Advertisement

17th Annual Chocolate Festival To Be Held In “Drive-Up” Format

Due to COVID making a traditional festival impossible, the Festival will be in a new format this year.
Some of the many tasty treats available at this year's festival.
Some of the many tasty treats available at this year's festival.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - While COVID may make a traditional chocolate festival a difficult event to hold, Destination Moosehead Lake has found a way to celebrate it safely.

For the seventeenth annual Chocolate Festival, they will be holding it as a special drive-through event, with the option to pre-order chocolate online.

This Sunday, those looking for a sweet treat on Valentine’s Day can go to the Bartley Center, where they can get a special pre-made box for ten dollars, and one for the kids for five dollars.

Destination Moosehead Lake say that the festival is a great event that brings the entire community together to support a good cause.

”It’s a wonderful community event where we are all working together and it’s just humbling to see how generous people are with making these donations.’”

While online pre-orders are closed, don’t worry.

The festival will continue to sell chocolate until supplies run out.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Hartland man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterville
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 12
Maine CDC reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

Latest News

The sign of Simply Macarons's stand in the European Market.
After Four Years, Simply Macaron Still Going Strong
North Yarmouth Fire requested aid from surrounding towns for a Saturday morning fire.
Mutual aid called for morning fire in North Yarmouth
UMaine men's basketball captains announced
UMaine Men’s Basketball program opts out of remainder of 2020-21 season
Calico lobster found in a shipment at a China, ME Hannaford
Rare lobster rescued from Hannaford