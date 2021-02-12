Advertisement

Waterville Creates will be distributing art kits for area kids

This idea was started last April(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Creates and their associated partners have organized a way to help kids in their community.

They have put together art kits that include supplies as well as instructions for a project.

This idea started last April, and since then, they have distributed over 33-hundred kits.

The theme this month is centered around Black History.

Each kit will include the book, “Beautiful Blackbird,” by Ashley Bryan.

He’s a Maine artist, author, and illustrator.

”To hear the responses that we have heard from families that have really appreciated the guidance and the planned activities for them to do with their kids, and we’ve also heard from families who otherwise wouldn’t have access to these kind of art materials or projects on their own. So, the most heart warming part is when you hear from a family who has been really touched by the project,” said Shannon Haines, President and CEO of Waterville Creates

They are handing out these kits at the Waterville Public Library as well as the Alfond Youth Center on February 25th after 4pm, while supplies last.

Visit watervillecreates.org for more information.

