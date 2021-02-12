Advertisement

Walmart and Sam’s Club begin vaccinating Mainers 70 and older

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday, Walmart and Sam’s Clubs will begin vaccinating Mainers 70 and older.

Appointments opened up on Tuesday.

Walmart and Sam’s Club will be receiving more than 4 thousand vaccine doses each week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This is separate from the vaccine effort by the state of Maine.

The shots are being given at 24 Walmart stores and two Sam’s Club locations in Maine.

Website issues were making it difficult for people to sign up for the Walmart appointments.

A spokesperson says those issues should have been resolved by Thursday night.

However, the initial vaccine supply is limited, and early appointments are booked.

Hannaford announced they too, will soon join the vaccination program but didn’t say when.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Northern Light Health official discusses new COVID-19 variant found in Maine
Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine

Latest News

Walmart Sams start vaccination appointments
Plea hearing set for Clifton man charged with girlfriend’s murder
Osgood’s trial was due to start last June, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Plea hearing set for Clifton man charged with girlfriend’s murder
A physician's assistant from Seattle won the house in Portland, but is still deciding what to do
Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine