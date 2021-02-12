Walmart and Sam’s Club begin vaccinating Mainers 70 and older

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday, Walmart and Sam’s Clubs will begin vaccinating Mainers 70 and older.

Appointments opened up on Tuesday.

Walmart and Sam’s Club will be receiving more than 4 thousand vaccine doses each week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This is separate from the vaccine effort by the state of Maine.

The shots are being given at 24 Walmart stores and two Sam’s Club locations in Maine.

Website issues were making it difficult for people to sign up for the Walmart appointments.

A spokesperson says those issues should have been resolved by Thursday night.

However, the initial vaccine supply is limited, and early appointments are booked.

Hannaford announced they too, will soon join the vaccination program but didn’t say when.

