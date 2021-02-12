Advertisement

Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says

The research included some 200 patients
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are pouring cold water on speculation that zinc and vitamin C can help fight COVID.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted the first major randomized study on the subject, involving more than 200 patients.

The report concluded that the supplements did nothing to help people with COVID, even when taken in high doses.

On top of that, researchers said taking a lot of zinc and vitamin C can backfire, leading to gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and stomach cramps.

The research was published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
police lights
Hartland man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterville
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts
N95 masks
Maine could have received potentially counterfeit N95 respirators, state officials say
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden: Governors and mayors need $350 billion to fight COVID
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24