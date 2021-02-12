Sea Dogs will remain Red Sox affiliate for another 10 years under new agreement

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Sea Dogs have renewed an agreement that keeps them the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox for the next decade.

The agreement was announced Friday in a news release from Major League Baseball.

“We are thrilled to have this new long-term affiliation agreement in place and look forward to continuing our tradition of being the Double-A home of so many future Red Sox stars,” Sea Dogs’ Chairman Bill Burke said in a statement.

The Sea Dogs have been the Red Sox’ Double-A affiliate since 2003.

The team signed a Professional Development License that keeps them affiliated with the Red Sox under MLB’s new player development structure.

