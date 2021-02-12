School meeting hacked with racial epithet, obscene video

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) - Yarmouth school officials are working with law enforcement to identify hackers who interrupted an online school committee meeting with a racial epithet and an obscene video.

Superintendent Andrew Dolloff said the “repulsive” incident Thursday night was witnessed by dozens of members of the school community.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Zoom meeting was quickly shut down and then restarted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.