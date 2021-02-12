Advertisement

School meeting hacked with racial epithet, obscene video

Superintendent Andrew Dolloff said the “repulsive” incident Thursday night was witnessed by dozens of members of the school community
(KYOU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) - Yarmouth school officials are working with law enforcement to identify hackers who interrupted an online school committee meeting with a racial epithet and an obscene video.

Superintendent Andrew Dolloff said the “repulsive” incident Thursday night was witnessed by dozens of members of the school community.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Zoom meeting was quickly shut down and then restarted.

