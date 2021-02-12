Advertisement

Police investigating early morning incident in Turner

Maine State Police say they are part of an active and ongoing investigation
(AP Images)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning incident in Turner.

State police say they were called to a home on Knight Farm Road at about 2:20 a.m. Police still had the private road blocked off at 7:30 a.m.

Police would not release any other information, simply saying it was an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A total of twelve lucky customers will be selected
Four Dunkin’ stores awarding customers with free coffee for a year
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Northern Light Health official discusses new COVID-19 variant found in Maine

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 12
Maine CDC reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Appointments opened up on Tuesday.
Walmart and Sam’s Club begin vaccinating Mainers 70 and older
Walmart Sams start vaccination appointments
Plea hearing set for Clifton man charged with girlfriend’s murder