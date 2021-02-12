Police investigating early morning incident in Turner

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning incident in Turner.

State police say they were called to a home on Knight Farm Road at about 2:20 a.m. Police still had the private road blocked off at 7:30 a.m.

Police would not release any other information, simply saying it was an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.