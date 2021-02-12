Advertisement

Plea hearing set for Clifton man charged with girlfriend’s murder

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - A Clifton man accused of killing his girlfriend is scheduled for a plea hearing in court Friday morning.

Dwight Osgood Jr. is charged with the murder of Kary Dill,35.

She was found shot to death in the couple’s home in January of 2019.

Osgood’s trial was due to start last June, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

