Outdoor recreation center planned for Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -A plan for a central hub for recreational and social outdoor activities in Orono is coming together.

Bob Bass, treasurer of the Orono Economic Development Corporation, spoke with us about the proposed Caribou Bog Trail Center.

”What an ideal location.”

Tucked away on Taylor Road in Orono, a building has been sitting idle near both the Orono and Bangor Land Trust trail systems.

“This was a privately owned business. The Taylor Bait business.”

The Orono Economic Development Corporation purchased the property in 2018 when it was put up for sale.

“There’s a lot of biking activity, walking, birdwatching, etc.”

In 2019, the Orono Land Trust purchased the nearby ponds and adjacent land to be put into the conservation trust.

“Left us with approximately seven acres, the building, the parking area.”

Now, the ODEC hopes to turn the property into a volunteer based community outdoor center and attract outdoor enthusiasts from near and far during all four seasons.

“If you have a facility, it makes it a little more welcoming.”

To fund the renovation of the facility, they applied for and won a 120-thousand dollar Recreational Trails Program grant from the federal government.

“Gonna clean it up, new roof, and link the two buildings better.”

The grant calls for at least 30-thousand dollars in matching funds.

“We hope to use a lot of volunteer power to basically gut it.

Bass says they will be launching a fundraising campaign for the renovations soon and hopes to open the Caribou Bog Trail Center late in the year.

“This could be a strong asset for the town of Orono and the community.”

