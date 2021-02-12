Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains in control of our weather for today and tomorrow. Our Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, a northwest breeze and cold temperatures. Highs will be in the teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s closer to the coast this afternoon. The wind will be a bit lighter today than yesterday so the wind chills won’t be as much of a factor in today’s forecast. Overnight tonight looks quiet with clear to partly cloudy skies. A few snow showers will be possible across the north. Temperatures will again bottom out a couple degrees either side of the 0° mark for overnight lows.

Saturday looks good partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the teens to mid-20s. A storm system passing well south of the region Sunday will give us a chance for a few snow showers mainly during the morning hours. The best chance looks to be over northern and western areas. A coating is possible in spots Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the 20s to near 30°. A disturbance moving through Ontario on Monday will bring us a chance for some light snow during the second half of the day. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Low pressure is forecast to move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast late Monday night/early Tuesday morning then pass southeast of New England during the day Tuesday. This will bring us a good chance of accumulating snow during the day Tuesday and Tuesday night before exiting the area early Wednesday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs between 14°-24°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. A few snow showers possible north. Frigid with lows between -2°to+7°. Northwest wind 5-10.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 17°-27°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers especially northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light snow during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Snow likely. Highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

