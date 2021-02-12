Advertisement

Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains in control of our weather for today and tomorrow. Our Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, a northwest breeze and cold temperatures. Highs will be in the teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s closer to the coast this afternoon. The wind will be a bit lighter today than yesterday so the wind chills won’t be as much of a factor in today’s forecast. Overnight tonight looks quiet with clear to partly cloudy skies. A few snow showers will be possible across the north. Temperatures will again bottom out a couple degrees either side of the 0° mark for overnight lows.

Saturday looks good partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the teens to mid-20s. A storm system passing well south of the region Sunday will give us a chance for a few snow showers mainly during the morning hours. The best chance looks to be over northern and western areas. A coating is possible in spots Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the 20s to near 30°. A disturbance moving through Ontario on Monday will bring us a chance for some light snow during the second half of the day. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. Low pressure is forecast to move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast late Monday night/early Tuesday morning then pass southeast of New England during the day Tuesday. This will bring us a good chance of accumulating snow during the day Tuesday and Tuesday night before exiting the area early Wednesday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs between 14°-24°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. A few snow showers possible north. Frigid with lows between -2°to+7°. Northwest wind 5-10.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 17°-27°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers especially northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light snow during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Snow likely. Highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Northern Light Health official discusses new COVID-19 variant found in Maine
Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine

Latest News

Fair & Cold Tonight, Tomorrow & Saturday
Fair & Cold Today
Fair & Cold Tonight, Tomorrow & Saturday
Fair & Cold Tonight, Tomorrow & Saturday
Breezy & Cold This Afternoon
Breezy & Cold This Afternoon
Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy & Cold Today
Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy & Cold Today