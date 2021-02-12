Advertisement

Millinocket Town Council approves settlement with former deputy police chief

Last year, Theriault filed a complaint against former Police Chief Craig Worster accusing him of workplace and sexual harassment.
The contract is for 18 months.
The contract is for 18 months.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Millinocket Town Council unanimously approved a settlement with former deputy police chief Janet Theriault, that according to the Bangor Daily News.

Last year, Theriault filed a complaint against former Police Chief Craig Worster accusing him of workplace and sexual harassment.

Worster, who was let go in December, appealed the town’s decision to fire him.

Last week, the Millinocket Personnel Board ruled in his favor.

The BDN reports the details of the settlement with Theriault have not been made public.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
police lights
Hartland man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterville
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf

Latest News

Maine’s coronavirus vaccination capabilities expanded Friday with the openings of clinics at...
Walmart, Sam’s Club begin coronavirus vaccinations in Maine
Brewer Community School Penny War
Brewer students raise money for food pantry through penny war
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
12 lucky folks in Central Maine are getting their home heating oil topped off by Dead River...
Fuel Your Love gives free home heating oil to dozens of lucky Mainers