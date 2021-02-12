Winner announced for HGTV’s Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020 in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A physician’s assistant from Seattle, Washington, is the winner of HGTV’s “Urban Oasis Home Giveaway 2020.” That house is in Portland.

“I was completely shocked,” said winner Elise Kaiser.” It was just nothing that I expected to hear that day or ever.”

Kaiser says she entered the contest twice a day for seven weeks, submitting nearly 70 entries in all.

The designer of the house surprised her with the news that she won during what she thought was a Zoom bachelorette party.

We asked if she plans to move across the country.

“I don’t know that a move is in the cards,” said Kaiser. “I’m not sure what I’m going to be doing in terms of taking the home or the alternative prize. But, I really can’t lose either way. The home is so beautiful.”

HGTV says the prize package is valued at over $650,000 and includes the approximately 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home and all the furnishings. Kaiser could also opt for an equivalent cash prize to buy a home closer to Seattle.

“Such a unique and wonderful position to be in that this is what I am deciding between,” said Kaiser. “And both options will allow me to really pay it forward and give back to local businesses here that are struggling during the pandemic and donate to charities that are doing great work.”

HGTV says Kaiser has a couple of weeks to make her decision. If she decides for the cash option, the house in Portland will be put on the market.

