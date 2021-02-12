Advertisement

Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody

According to Officials, The victims, identified as Troy Varney, 52, and Dulsie Varney, 48, later died at a hospital
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday morning, and one of them was a teacher in the Lewiston school district, according to Superintendent Jake Langlais.(WMTW)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody after an apparent home invasion in Turner early this morning.

Maine State Police say they have arrested and charged, Patrick Maher, 24, of Turner in connection to the incident.

Maher has been charged with two counts of murder, and is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail.

State police were called to a home on Knight Farm Road just before 2:30 this morning.

They say the call reported a home invasion with possible gunshots.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a male unresponsive on the floor, and a female in medical distress.

According to Officials, The victims, identified as Troy Varney, 52, and Dulsie Varney, 48, later died at a hospital.

Detectives remain on scene to further investigate.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
police lights
Hartland man dies following officer-involved shooting in Waterville
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf

Latest News

The contract is for 18 months.
Millinocket Town Council approves settlement with former deputy police chief
Maine’s coronavirus vaccination capabilities expanded Friday with the openings of clinics at...
Walmart, Sam’s Club begin coronavirus vaccinations in Maine
Brewer Community School Penny War
Brewer students raise money for food pantry through penny war
12 lucky folks in Central Maine are getting their home heating oil topped off by Dead River...
Fuel Your Love gives free home heating oil to dozens of lucky Mainers