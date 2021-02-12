Mainly Dry & Cold through Sunday, Snow & Mix Likely Next Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Canadian ridge of arctic high pressure that brought the bright, breezy and cold conditions to Maine yesterday and today will continue to control the weather across Maine tonight and Saturday. The high will keep a storm moving northeast across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States from moving up into New England and that will lead to fair, but cold conditions across our region right through Saturday. On Sunday a weakening upper-level disturbance approaching from the west may bring the risk for a bit of light snow to our area, but significant accumulations appear unlikely. Another upper-level disturbance may bring a bit more light snow to Maine on Monday, but accumulations will likely remain on the light to moderate side, with temps running closer to normal.

Energy diving over the south-central state will likely cause a stronger storm to form Monday. The storm will likely track northeast towards the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Monday night and Tuesday morning and then continue to work northeast Tuesday afternoon and night. The storm will likely bring snow to Maine Tuesday through very early Wednesday, with the exact storm track determining how much precipitation falls and whether it remains all snow or becomes a wintry mix. If the storm tracks just to our southeast the potential is there for at least several inches of accumulation to fall across much of the Pine Tree State, so stay tuned to the forecast over the weekend for updates.

Once the storm moves off to our northeast another surge of arctic air will sweep into New England Wednesday on a gusty northwest breeze. Late next week another storm developing to our southwest will likely bring the risk for more snow and mixed precipitation to our region as we end the workweek and start the weekend.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a northwest breeze under mph and low temps between -5° and +6°.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with a northerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, possible light snow or snow showers, with a light breeze and high temps in the 20s to near 30°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, light snow likely, with high temps in the 20s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, snow and mixed precipitation likely and high temps in the 20s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper teens to mid-20s.

