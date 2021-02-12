Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife holding free fishing license week starting Saturday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Starting Saturday, Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is offering free ice fishing license week which runs through Sunday the 21st.

You do need to register online.

Anyone except those who have had their license suspended or revoked may fish without a license that week. Fish regulations and laws still apply.

There is also a fishing laws panel for those of you interested to discuss state fishing laws on the IFW website tomorrow at 1 pm.

