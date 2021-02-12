Advertisement

Maine could have received potentially counterfeit N95 respirators, state officials say

The department said it has notified recipients of the respirators and is working to replace them.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) -Maine is one of several states that received potentially counterfeit N95 respirators, state officials said Friday.

The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services said it has received notification of a national recall on N95 respirators that had lots of numbers matching those purchased by the state. The alert states that the respirators carry “a significant risk of being counterfeit and should not be used,” the financial services department said in a statement.

The department said the state has distributed about 161,000 respirators now subject to recall. The respirators went to school nurses, health care facilities, and some state workers, the department said.

