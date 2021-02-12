Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Penobscot County is averaging one coronavirus-related death per day in February
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 12
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 12(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Through the first 11 days of February, Penobscot County averaged one COVID-19 related death per day.

That’s after the Maine CDC included another death there in Friday’s report, the 74th overall in Penobscot County.

Another individual from Cumberland County died as well, brining the total number of deaths in the state to 643.

Also on Friday, the Maine CDC reported an additional 204 coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 42,259 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 33,713 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 12
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 12(WABI)

Penobscot County has an additional 21 cases.

Kennebec County is reporting another 13.

Ten of Maine’s 16 counties reported just single-digit increases Friday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Latest coronavirus numbers for Maine for Thursday, February 11th
181 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, NO new deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
A total of twelve lucky customers will be selected
Four Dunkin’ stores awarding customers with free coffee for a year
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Northern Light Health official discusses new COVID-19 variant found in Maine

Latest News

Appointments opened up on Tuesday.
Walmart and Sam’s Club begin vaccinating Mainers 70 and older
Walmart Sams start vaccination appointments
Plea hearing set for Clifton man charged with girlfriend’s murder
Osgood’s trial was due to start last June, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Plea hearing set for Clifton man charged with girlfriend’s murder