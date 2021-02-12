Maine CDC reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Through the first 11 days of February, Penobscot County averaged one COVID-19 related death per day.

That’s after the Maine CDC included another death there in Friday’s report, the 74th overall in Penobscot County.

Another individual from Cumberland County died as well, brining the total number of deaths in the state to 643.

Also on Friday, the Maine CDC reported an additional 204 coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 42,259 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 33,713 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 12 (WABI)

Penobscot County has an additional 21 cases.

Kennebec County is reporting another 13.

Ten of Maine’s 16 counties reported just single-digit increases Friday.

