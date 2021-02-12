Maine CDC Director talks about when they’ll consider opening vaccinations to those 65-69

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Director of the Maine CDC talked on Thursday about who’s next to get the coronavirus vaccination in terms of age.

Right now, they are working to vaccinate health care workers, first responders, and those 70 and older.

Dr. Nirav Shah says they have vaccinated one-third of that group in Maine.

That’s about 65,000 people.

He says they still have 130,000 to go.

Last week, Maine DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew, said she expected those 65 and older would be able to start getting vaccinated by the second week of March.

Thursday, Dr. Shah says they are hopeful they will be halfway through the 70 and older group at that point.

It will be then when they can start looking at adding in those 65 to 69.

Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, said, ”As with all things with vaccination, it is not a discrete light switch. It’s not either on or off. It will be a dial-up, and as we’ve, as we’ve done with moving from phase 1A to phase 1B. We will turn up the dial on those 65 and over as those 70 and over are wrapping up with their vaccination. We’ll be turning those dials graduate. When we start turning up the dial on those 65 and over, we really need to get a little bit more data, and a little bit more runway ahead of us before we can start making those forecasts.”

Shah said they will not wait until the very last person 70 and over in Maine has been fully vaccinated.

