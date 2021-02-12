Maine CDC Director discusses what the new coronavirus variant means for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We know a new COVID-19 variant has been detected in the state.

The Head of the Maine CDC talked about what this means for Mainers.

Dr. Nirav Shah says it does raise concerns due to the fact it is more contagious and that means it can spread more easily which may lead to more cases.

Shah said right now the state is back at a low point in cases and thankfully no deaths to report Thursday.

Shah says he knows the variant can be scary.

He says they are watching this closely to the point where they have actually been looking for it.

”Our vaccines and vaccinations, where we land on all of this, ultimately will be a function of whether we can keep up the good public health practices that we’ve all collectively developed as a state, as well as continuing to move forward. Building on the momentum that we’ve gained to keep vaccinating as quickly as we can. If we can keep up our guard. Keep up our masks and keep vaccinating. My hope is that we can outrun the variance and be back squarely on that return to normalcy as quickly as possible.”

Shah says they are working closely with the person who has the variant.

He says that person is doing okay.

