Advertisement

Maine CDC Director discusses what the new coronavirus variant means for Mainers

Maine’s CDC Director talked about the UK variant in Thursday’s CDC briefing.
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)
CORONAVIRUS VARIANT lettering, on texture, finished graphic (Source: AP)(AP)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - We know a new COVID-19 variant has been detected in the state.

The Head of the Maine CDC talked about what this means for Mainers.

Dr. Nirav Shah says it does raise concerns due to the fact it is more contagious and that means it can spread more easily which may lead to more cases.

Shah said right now the state is back at a low point in cases and thankfully no deaths to report Thursday.

Shah says he knows the variant can be scary.

He says they are watching this closely to the point where they have actually been looking for it.

”Our vaccines and vaccinations, where we land on all of this, ultimately will be a function of whether we can keep up the good public health practices that we’ve all collectively developed as a state, as well as continuing to move forward. Building on the momentum that we’ve gained to keep vaccinating as quickly as we can. If we can keep up our guard. Keep up our masks and keep vaccinating. My hope is that we can outrun the variance and be back squarely on that return to normalcy as quickly as possible.”

Shah says they are working closely with the person who has the variant.

He says that person is doing okay.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Maine CDC data for 2-10-21
Maine CDC reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?

Latest News

Right now, they are working to vaccinate health care workers, first responders, and those 70...
Maine CDC Director talks about when they’ll consider opening vaccinations to those 65-69
Johnson says Michaels is constantly fundraising for the ALS Foundation, so he wanted to do...
’For the Love of Tammy’ Local musician holding free online concert
Great Northern Paper mill in East Millinocket
Shuttered Maine mill is close to getting first new tenant
Timothy Silva Sentenced
Attorneys for teen responsible for Clinton crash argue against maximum sentence