Local civil rights activist offers remarks on importance of Black History Month

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The President of the Maine Human Rights Coalition honored Black History Month this morning.

James Varner spoke about his own experiences as a person of color while standing at Joshua Chamberlain Freedom Park in Brewer.

He wants everyone in Maine and across the country to honor Black history throughout the entire year, not just during the month of February.

“One of the things you can do, my friends, is you can give life to that dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. He had a dream for this country,” said Varner.

Varner is asking folks to sign a pledge to do their part in undoing racism and discrimination in America.

For more information on the Maine Human Rights Coalition, you can call 207-827-4493.

